Poster and new release date for 'Killing Eve 3'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They were going to return to HBO on April 27, but given the current situation, the platform has decided to bring forward the release date of the third season of 'Killing Eve'. Write down the new date when our favorite assassins will land on HBO Spain: next monday april 13, one day after its broadcast in America via BBC.

In less than two weeks Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh They will get back into their roles as Villanelle and Eve, but what does the third installment have in store for them? We know that the new season will continue the ending left by the previous season, that is, the break between these two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now desperately trying to live their lives without their preferred drug. And it is that, for Villanelle, the murderer without work, Eve is dead. For Eve, the former MI6 agent who hides in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems to be fine until a shocking and near death starts them up again. The journey back from one to the other will cost both friends, family and loyalties … and perhaps a piece of their souls. You can take a look at the first teaser trailer that arrived a few days ago and that you have on these lines.

In addition to the two protagonists in this new installment, we will meet the characters that will play Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots: Courtesans), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No .9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One week and one day). Many of them we had already seen in a first batch of images, now HBO has given a new poster from the third season already with the premiere date changed: