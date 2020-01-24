post-noir virtuoso in a decadent China

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Chinese filmmaker Diao Yinan It has managed to establish itself as a rising value for the genre cinema in its country since its great 'Black Coal' (Bai ri yan huo, 2014), a melancholic criminal drama full of suspense that has caused that five years later, there was expectation for is 'The lake of the wild goose' (Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui, 2019), another neo-noir which, perhaps, does not reach the character of its predecessor, but consolidates Diao's reputation as one of the best contemporary directors of China.

Full of style and tension, is one more film pulp, but no less fascinating, that follows a criminal named Zhou (Ge Hu) who meets the mysterious Liu Aiai (Kwei Lun-mei) hidden in the shadows of a bus stop. The plot begins to condense from the first moment, in which we know that he was really waiting for his wife and is wanted for murder. At that time Zhou, recounts the classic "they will wonder how I got here" with a structure back and forth to the past.

In his first act, the narration is not linear and Diao lets breathe the space between events to make us participants in the world in which the protagonists move and moral, or amoral, parameters, where their misadventures will run. While, allows us to observe the day to day of small-scale motorcycle thieves who take crime as a work of exploitation, like any Glovo delivery man, and at the same time they are chased by a clumsy bofia that doesn't generate any respect.

After the doom

Perhaps the most interesting point that everything he proposes ‘The wild goose lake’Is that description of a utilitarian criminal structure, taken to the extreme of the fudge and retail as a reflection of the very lack of glamor of the life of other more "respectable" classes, to the point where there does not seem to be such a radical separation between each other, creating an idea post-noir Very in keeping with the times.

In those first scenes, there are set pieces silent action, with outbursts of violence that Hong Kong director Johnnie To could sign. But Diao has an extraordinary gift of exploiting the location to make the sequence of persecution or action have a unique dynamism which, however, is not the general tonic nor abounds in the story. On the contrary, there is an atypical patience in establishing a own and personal atmosphere.

Janl wild goose lake' there's a use of extraordinary color, getting a deliberately unrealistic, oppressive and sometimes disturbing aesthetic in what is a panoramic that seems to want to show us the current China from within, almost like social cinema. Any small scene serves to show a different location, the plans are wide and there are often many unimportant elements happening in the background, composing a fascinating casual collage.

Flooded with febrile neon lights, there is also a certain approach Nouvelle vague, full characters directing entire scenes with their eyes, with a silent epic Jean-Pierre Melville which is encoded in a certain narrative opacity and seems not to be telling anything. At the same time, let it boil in your images a landscape that explains only a lot of what leads the characters to act like this. To such an extent, that the end makes sense when we have lived with them every day in their infernal ecosystem.

Urban lyric between neons and shadows

‘The wild goose lake’Is a movie that makes its nightlife an oil in which to project playful light sources that pass through the darkness, from the headlights of bicycles and cars, to the glow of the bulbs that hang from the wet street stalls, or the LEDs on theThe soles of the shoes of a group of undercover cops encircling a detainee after dancing in formation on 'Rasputin' from Boney M, To pretend.

Alleyways with noodle shops and beaches by the lake, neighboring yards and surrounding areas that begin to be colonized by the highest vegetation, are unusual places that give rise to such creative scenes as the zoo, which leads to levels of pure strangeness the presence of darkness, with eyes of animals portrayed in the foreground, looks of tiger in a deliberately mysterious montage, leading to purely aesthetic visual ideas such as the ironic use of an umbrella as a weapon.

When the plot stops moving back and forth in time it is clear that we are witnessing the inevitable fall of a condemned man and a young woman who seeks out of a horrible world of domination and abuse. The edition, which seems capricious, is very intelligent at organically vital plot and theme, relentlessly pushing the two characters into a black hole.

Classic black movie fatalism

Liu Aiai, great Gwei Lun-Mei, passes from the classic stereotype of a fatal woman in a world of men to a victim trapped in a trap without solution, in the same way as the protagonist, is trapped by circumstances taking the story to the roots of black film classics like ‘The dark path’(Dark Passage, 1947),‘The lovers of the night’(They Live By Night, 1948) or even que A point blank’ (Point Blank, 1967), sharing that fatalism without adulterating while rnew and relocate the story within a credible decadent scenario.

Formal elections move between dramatically poetic and unreal inherited from Seijun Suzuki– That white cap sinking in the lake, as a dark omen after the intimate moment between the protagonists – until the extravagant and oneiric terror, like that singing head in the hall of mirrors typical of a film by Sion Sono. There is in all of this a general look at a society that collapses in real time, with the dilapidated architecture itself as an incentive to escape.

‘The wild goose lake’Cook your nature hard boiled a real simmer, and its oxygen spaces may impatient some, but it has a use of master ellipsis and modulates your rhythm changes with amazing ease, containing vibrant scenes of violence and black humor that take her away from the hollow experiments of so many others and confirming Diao Yinan as one of the eastern gender directors most capable of combining the romanticism of the classic with the most credible urban decrepit reality and contemporary.