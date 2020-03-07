Post Malone talks about the videos where he seems to be drugged

Share it:

Post Malone, one of the rappers of the moment, worried a lot of followers after some videos of a show were broadcast on social networks as part of his "Runaway Tour", where the music producer is also seen behaving in a strange way: stumbling on stage and with strange gestures.

Social network users said that the state of Post Malone is due to the excess of drugs and alcohol, to the extent of making it look unrecognizable and too strange, they have also said that they should seek help before something bad happens. At a recent concert in Memphis, Tennessee (United States), the rapper spoke about it, "people asked me if I was okay or if I used heavy drugs."

Post Malone stressed that "I'm not high"Adding that his behavior is" because I feel the best I've felt in my whole life and that is why I can burst through these shows and fall to the ground and do all that fun shit, but for anyone who is worried here, I appreciate the love and support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not using drugs. "

On the other hand, in an interview for the magazine GQ Style Post Malone commented that his tattoos on the face could be a defensive strategy, "maybe it comes from a place of insecurity, where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something great there to be able to look at me and say 'you look great, boy' and have a little confidence in myself, when it comes to my appearance".

He also talked about his mental health, "in high school, I would cry until I fell asleep every damn day, high school, the same. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that shit, but it never goes away and I don't think it's anyone's fault ; it has to do with something predisposed in you. "









While he admitted that his mental health is something in progress, he mentioned that he knows the risks of self-medication by signaling the death of his musical partners Mac Miller, in 2018, Lil Peep, in 2017, and Juice WRLD, last December.

"That could have been me," he admitted, but when asked if he was receiving help for his own mental health problems, he was inaccurate and said: