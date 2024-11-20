Post Malone Goes Country: Megastar Announces Historic 25-Stadium Tour with Rising Star Jelly Roll

Post Malone has made a groundbreaking announcement that has sent shockwaves through the music industry, announcing what might be the most ambitious touring venture of 2025. The “BIG ASS Stadium Tour” will span 25 major venues across North America, featuring an unprecedented blend of hip-hop, pop, and country music.

Jelly Roll, a Tennessee native whose meteoric rise in country music has captured audiences nationwide, will join the genre-bending superstar, fresh off his successful venture into country music with his album “F-1 Trillion.” The tour promises to be a unique fusion of musical styles, reflecting Post Malone’s recent evolution as an artist.

Breaking New Ground

“You can’t really have a bigger name right now,” says Creston Thornton, president of Live Nation’s mountain region. “He’s everywhere.” Indeed, Post Malone’s recent achievements back up this claim:

There are six Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits, which include collaborations with Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.

The album was a successful country album featuring legends such as Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, and Brad Paisley.

Standing ovations greeted a historic Grand Ole Opry debut.

Seven Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album

Multiple CMA Award nominations

Tour Highlights

The stadium tour will kick off in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2025, and conclude in San Francisco on July 1. Notable stops include:

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

in Las Vegas AT&T Stadium in Dallas

in Dallas Citi Field in New York

in New York Albertsons Stadium in Boise

Venue capacities will be massive, with some locations like Boise’s Albertsons Stadium configured to hold more than 35,000 fans. Ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $349.50 plus fees, with sales opening to the general public on November 26.

The Jelly Roll Factor

The addition of Jelly Roll as the opening act adds another compelling layer to the tour. The artist, who recently sold out the Ford Idaho Center with 8,500 fans, brings his own unique blend of country, hip-hop, and rock to the show.

His personal journey from incarceration to music stardom and his commitment to prison reform initiatives have earned him both critical acclaim and a devoted following.

Cultural Impact

This tour represents more than just a series of concerts—it’s a testament to the evolving nature of modern music. Post Malone’s successful transition into country music, marked by his Super Bowl LVIII performance of “America the Beautiful” and his Grand Ole Opry appearance, showcases the increasingly blurred lines between musical genres.

Looking Ahead

This tour could potentially pave the way for more stadium-level events across the country, according to Live Nation. As Thornton notes, “I definitely think the Boise market’s ripe for two or three—or three or four—stadium shows a year.” This sentiment suggests that the Post Malone tour might be just the beginning of a new era in live music entertainment.

The tour stands as a bold statement about the future of music—one where genre boundaries continue to dissolve, and artists freely move between different styles and traditions.

As Post Malone leads this charge, supported by Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell on select dates, music fans across North America can look forward to what promises to be one of 2025’s most significant cultural events.