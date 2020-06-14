Post-coronavirus rugby broke a record in New Zealand

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rugby in New Zealand beat the record (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP)

Post-coronavirus rugby breaks records in New Zealand stadiums. More than 43,000 spectators attended, without restrictions, this Sunday the Auckland Blues win against Wellington Hurricanes (30-20) in the legendary Eden Park (Auckland), within the framework of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Is about the largest influx in a Super Rugby match in New Zealand for 15 years.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is a reduced version of Super Rugby in which teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina and Japan face each other. This year it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 43 thousand people attended the party (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP)

The Aotearoa Super Rugby Championship it will be contested only by the five New Zealand teams and temporarily replaces multinational competition.

L43,000 Auckland viewers join the 20,000 who gathered in Dunedin on Saturday, in the extreme south of the country, where rugby completed its great return to the stadiums without restrictions for the spectators in the victory of the local franchise Otago Highlanders over the Waikato Chiefs (28-27).

As in Dunedin, despite the cool temperatures due to the beginning of the southern winter, viewers were enthusiastic.

New Zealand had 22 deaths from coronavirus (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP)

All eyes were on Beauden Barrett, 29, star of the All Blacks, He played his first game with the Blues against his former team, where the best player in the world in 2016 and 2017 played between 2011 and 2019.

In addition to Barrett, the Blues were reinforced with the legend Dan Carter, 38, double world champion (2011 and 2015) and three times the best player in the world (2005, 2012 and 2015).

The Blues They won in a highly contested duel, thanks to the success with the foot of Otere Black, author of 15 points. With five million inhabitants, New Zealand has been set as an example of the fight against the coronavirus, with only 22 dead. On Monday he lifted the last restrictions.

The country has not registered cases of coronavirus transmission for more than three weeks. Authorities announced this week that the country has no active case.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

They grew up together and football separated them: the emotional meeting between the promises of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

The UFC Tyson: the shocking and brutal KO that is shaping up to be the best of the year

Future tennis star? A boy ball boy earned a point to Novak Djokovic in his charity tournament and revolutionized the stadium

(With information from AFP)