 Possible years for the Marvel Studios and Star Wars series at Disney +

April 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Montage of the Disney + Marvel and Star Wars series: Loki, Obi-Wan, Wandavision, Falcon & Winter Soldier and Cassian Andor

The publication of the new release schedule in theaters at Marvel Studios raised doubts about what was going to happen with the series that the studio was preparing for the Disney + platform. This Sunday we were commenting on a rumor that pointed to a general delay also in the series, but so far there has been no official news about it.

What has arrived is a leak, via MCU Cosmic, of a document from Disney + Francewhich does say launch year for some series, both from Marvel Studios and Star Wars. We do not know if what is indicated here is prior to the new calendar that was revealed the other day, or if we can trust the information indicated in that document, so at the moment we recommend treating the information with caution.

According to these dates, the distribution by years would be as follows:

  • 2020:
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    • WandaVision
  • 2021:
    • Loki
    • What If?
      Cassian Andor
  • 2022:
    • Ms. Marvel
    • She-Hulk
    • Moon-Knight
    • Hawkeye
    • Obi-wan
Among the main novelties would be Hawkeye, which is now placed for the year 2022, compared to the previous autumn date of 2021, and is also placed for the Obi-Wan series for 2022, something predictable considering that it will start shooting in early 2021.

The positive part is that it would continue to be placed "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" already "WandaVision" for 2020, but we already say, we do not know if this document is prior to the calendar that was revealed the other day.

Via information | MCU Cosmic

