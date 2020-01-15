 Possible script for the version of Colin Trevorrow for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now what "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has come to the world with disparate criticism and lower box office performance than its two predecessors, it is inevitable to wonder what the proposal he had made Colin Trevorrow before being fired for creative differences and replaced by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, who tried to retake the threads left in "The Force Awakens".

However, reporter Robert Meyer Burnett could have found the code, as he has shared a version of an alleged Trevorrow script that has been validated by The Playlist. While they are quick to clarify that we should not expect confirmations from Lucasfilm or the same director in the near future (this will only be known as the years go by and the franchise moves to other areas), they do affirm that what is said would fit entirely with "Star Wars: Duel of The Fates", the title proposed by Colin Trevorrow.

Before entering the subject we will comment on a detail of “The rise of Skywalker” which has been commented a lot, and that is how Emperor Palpatine manages to seize a whole fleet of imperial destroyers that rival the very Death Star in fire capacity. As you can read in the visual dictionary of the movie, the cult Sith Eternal That resurrects the Sith Lord would have pulled various threads to seize engineers and slaves to build all this in secret.

We start talking about "Duel Of The Fates" with the presumed initial text with which the movie was going to start:

The hard yoke of the FIRST ORDER has expanded to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only some planets remain free. Acts of treason are punishable by death. Determined to quell the growing discomfort, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communications between neighboring systems. Directed by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent annihilation and forge a path to freedom.

As we see, a radically different approach to that of “The rise of Skywalker” where there is no mention of Emperor Palpatine because he was not going to be the main villain nor was he going to be resurrected (something we already knew).

Finn and Rose

In this version, Finn and Rose (who in the final result have an extremely secondary role) were going to travel to a Coruscant invaded by the First Order to activate an ancient beacon of the Jedi Temple to call the galaxy to war, something that does happen in a certain way in “The rise of Skywalker” only that the Millennium Falcon is used to inspire the hope of the people of the galaxy.

The intention was to recover Finn's internal conflict with his programming as an assault soldier from the first scene, where he was going to see an old acquaintance of the First Order without his helmet after stealing a Star Destroyer, so his regrets were going to reappear for killing his former brothers and sisters of war. It is noted that Rose's role was much greater and, personally, Burnett says that "It was very well written".

At a certain moment the duo is captured and sent to a labor camp, with Rose being interrogated by Hux. When Finn escapes from prison he has already come into contact with other dissident soldiers and recruits them for his own personal army that allows him to fight back. They compare it with a citizen revolution.

The final battle was to follow Finn with his stormtroopers in the streets of Coruscant, attacking a First Order ship flying over the city. The Resistance was to join with stolen vehicles and painted with their colors, so there was a parallel combat led by General Poe Dameron.

At the end was going to connect with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Well, Finn and Rose were going to take all the Force-sensitive children (including the broom lad at the end of the previous installment) so that Rey trained them as the new generation of Jedi.

King and Poe

On the other hand, Rey and Poe were going to embark on a parallel mission with Rey taking on a double-edged sword similar to that of Darth Maul. It is still believed that there is good in Kylo Ren and both continue trying to end the Jedi / Sith duality as in "The Last Jedi". The plot of Kylo Ren consists in finding a Sith Holocron (this is where Emperor Palpatine was going to appear) that leads him to an unclear Sith Lord, although he is said to fight Darth Vader in a hallucination of the Force.

In the end it is revealed that Kylo Ren killed Rey's parents, who were not related to Palpatine. They were going to see the ghosts of Lue's Force, Obi-Wan and Yoda to help Rey in his final battle against Kylo Ren. Apparently the Jedi were going to try to bring Ben into the light but he "Extinguish" and they fail to succeed.

As we can see, although there are similar fragments (the Galaxy rising against the tyrants or the search for an old Sith device), Trevorrow was going to take the franchise down the road posed by Rian Johnson in episode VIII, something that apparently was not liked by Kathleen Kennedy who preferred something more 'classic'.

Via information | Heroic Hollywood | The Playlist