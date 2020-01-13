 Possible look at the bat-logo of The Batman and new addition

Share it:

Given the beginning of filming of "The Batman" the amount of news about the film is increasing, although for now we do not have the long-awaited image of Robert Pattinson in the new dark knight's suit.

What we do have is a first look at the movie bat-logo, which has been able to see various members of the production in London. This symbol closely resembles the character's classic, a possible sign of the direction Matt Reeves will take with this new incarnation of the character.

Parallel to this, The Sun reports that the actor Alex Ferns, who last year appeared in "Chernobyl", has been incorporated into the cast of the film. While it is not clear for what role it would be, it is said that it is “Great for the actor”, but this is more in line with being a little-known interpreter who is achieving roles in big blockbusters.

"The Batman" It will premiere on June 15, 2021.

