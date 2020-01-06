General News

 Possible look at Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell on the set The Batman

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Batman in the comics, by Lee Bermejo

The starting shot that the shooting of "The Batman" It is leaving us enough material to delight fans. If the other day we began to see the atmosphere of the city of Gotham we would already have what they say could be the first glimpses of the main actors of the film. Specifically the protagonist Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne already Colin Farrell as Penguin, although the truth is that we do not have a clean look at the actors.

On the one hand we have a blonde person with an umbrella that many directly claim that it would be Colin Farrell characterized as the villain Oswald Cobblepot. On the other we have an actor on a motorcycle, although it is not known who he is, there is a plane where he is seen without a helmet and it seems to be intuited that it would be Pattinson. Is Bruce Wayne incognito?

Finally we have a video in which we simply see the film team working near a temple and with the police in action.

Image of the shooting of The Batman in London Image of the shooting of The Batman in London
