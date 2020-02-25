 Possible image of the shooting of The Batman reveals possible spoiler of the film

Share it:

Touch to continue talking about the filming of "The Batman" In Glasglow and it is that although we already brought in time the main images of the shooting, more and more images continue to arrive that allow us to look at other details. For example, images that are reaching better quality allow us to appreciate that weapons that Batman has in his left forearm with small spears / projectiles. It also highlights that kind of watch that we see on his wrist.

However, what is attracting the most attention is an image that is circulating, that seems to be real, and that would be especially revealing of being real. This would be related to the chair we saw at the time in an image published by director Matt Reeves to announce the official start of the filming of the film. The new image as we say is quite revealing so we warn of possible important spoilers.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS NOTICE

…

…

..

.

The image in question is a shot of a brutally murdered individual sitting in what appears to be the same leather armchair in which Reeves took the picture of the clapperboard. It is rumored that this is a victim of Enigma and that the chair in question is supposedly in the Wayne Mansion. The phrase would be written on the hood “No more lies” (No more lies) At the moment you have to treat the image with some caution but it would reveal the brutal acts of Enigma, a character played by Paul Dano. In fact some already begin to comment on the possibility of an R rating of the film, but it is too early to make such a statement.

