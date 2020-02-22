General News

 Possible details of the main cast characters of Loki

February 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image of Loki in Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Very little is known of what we will see in the series "Loki" Disney +, but as we do know some of the faces that are part of the cast, speculation does not take long to appear, especially being confirmed since the Temporary Variation Agency (TVA) will have its role in the series.

We know that accompanying Tom Hiddleston we will have actors Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, but there is only speculation about the roles they could play. Thus, Lady Loki, agent Justice Peace and the leader of the TVA respectively rang. Now The Illuminerdi media, which must be treated with caution although insider Charles Murphy describes this information as "very legitimate", offers more details of these characters, largely confirming the casting that has sounded in the past. These would be the descriptions of three characters in the series:

  • Man protagonist: Age is not specified. They are looking for someone with talent. Probably with a sense of humor. This role will have options for the series and for the movie. The role is needed for 5 or 6 episodes.
  • Woman 2: Looking for a woman from 30 to 50 years old. This paper is open to all races. Necessary for 6 episodes.
  • Casey: Open to any ethnicity or gender. Casey has a good character, but is already sold out. Extremely nice. Great skills for comedy. Casey's entire career has been spent indoors and he always does things according to books, even when things are out of his control. A secondary character is needed for 4 episodes.
  • John: man, open to all ethnicities in the range of 27 to 36 years. Contentious and combative soldier with an ax to grind. Presumptuous and sinister. A supporting role. Necessary for 4 episodes.
READ:   The Helstrom series adds director Jim O’Hanlon

There is no confirmation of who will play each role, since the descriptions do not offer much detail, but it seems clear that Owen Wilson will play that main male character, or Casey seems the usual secondary character of a television series to help bring the comic touch. .

Via information | The Illuminerdi

