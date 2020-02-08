General News

 Possible Cheetah's first promotional art in Wonder Woman 1984

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Wonder Woman and Cheetah in the DC comics

An image has come to social networks that could leave us what would be the first look at Barbara Ann Minerva in her form of Cheetah for the film “Wonder woman 1984”. There is still no certainty that it is official material, but it seems at first glance that it is.

So far we had seen many fan-arts of the possible aspect, but nothing officially. In fact we had even seen Barbara's promotional arts in her human form but with cheetah-style clothes. Compared to the usual design of the comics – not all of them – it seems that they have chosen to place the scalp hair of the same color as the rest of the body, blurring more the separation between face and hair than in the comics is usually more palpable .

This new adventure will take Diana until the 80s in an adventure in which the acts of humanity will continue an important part of the plot – full Cold War. at the same time he will face two new enemies: Max Lord and Cheetah.

READ:  León wins 2-1 at Pumas UNAM

In addition to Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor for the film. Kristen Wiig joins the cast as Barbara Minerva and future Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Its premiere in cinemas is set for the June 5, 2020.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.