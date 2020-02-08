 Possible Cheetah's first promotional art in Wonder Woman 1984

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An image has come to social networks that could leave us what would be the first look at Barbara Ann Minerva in her form of Cheetah for the film “Wonder woman 1984”. There is still no certainty that it is official material, but it seems at first glance that it is.

So far we had seen many fan-arts of the possible aspect, but nothing officially. In fact we had even seen Barbara's promotional arts in her human form but with cheetah-style clothes. Compared to the usual design of the comics – not all of them – it seems that they have chosen to place the scalp hair of the same color as the rest of the body, blurring more the separation between face and hair than in the comics is usually more palpable .

This new adventure will take Diana until the 80s in an adventure in which the acts of humanity will continue an important part of the plot – full Cold War. at the same time he will face two new enemies: Max Lord and Cheetah.

In addition to Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor for the film. Kristen Wiig joins the cast as Barbara Minerva and future Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Its premiere in cinemas is set for the June 5, 2020.