Possible Champions League knockouts to single match to fit the schedule

According to sources close to the clubs, the current vision of the calendar they share ECA and UEFA is as follows: domestic leagues, start when you can and the sooner the better. The German league even plans to start in May. The rest of the leagues think more about mid July. Always without an audience.

The Champions and Europa League would be played in August. According to the conversations they are holding, if there were little time, the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final would be played in two weeks, single party, without spectators and on a neutral field. However, UEFA sources assured SER that the priority, beyond possible scenarios, remains that of protect health of fans and footballers.

Players would have three weeks of vacation and the next 2020/2021 season would start in September. The leagues and UEFA hope to discuss this current vision that they share of the calendar in an upcoming meeting that they will maintain imminently.