Positive for coronavirus confirmed from NBA star who was with Novak Djokovic in Serbia

Nikola Jokic and Novak Djokovic were together in Serbia and both have tested positive for coronavirus.

Within the information that exists on the COVID-19 in all this time in which the world coexists with the pandemic it is that it is highly contagious, that it reaches with a minimum contact to be able to become infected. That was why Adria Tour, the charity tournament he organized Novak Djokovic and generated a wave of positive cases, generates so much concern: the world number one and the rest of the players who have coronavirus have shared activities with thousands of people.

Such is the case of a star of the NBA, the Serbian center Nikola Jokic, who has tested positive in Belgrade and was forced to delay your return to the United States to start training there for the resumption of the regular season.

The player of the Denver Nuggets He shared an event with Djokovic and several of the tennis players affected in the capital of his country, so it is not surprising that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Although Nuggets the information has not been released officially, several news media – the advance was made by Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN– confirmed the news ..

Nikola Jokic, who was with Djokovic in Serbia, plays for the NBA Denver Nuggets (USA TODAY Sports)

Jokic, of 25 years, what does he have COVID-19 but it is asymptomatic, it has averaged 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists with the Nuggets, which allowed him to be in the All-Star Game again. It had also been in the news during the suspension of the competition after having lost more than 15 kilograms of weight and showing a completely transformed physique.

Undoubtedly it will be a sensible loss for Nuggets (43-22), who have the third best record in the Western Conference, second only to the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and his neighbors, the Clippers. These franchises and the rest of NBA teams have already returned to training to start testing protocols before traveling to Orlando between July 7 and 9 and start formal camps.

Nikola Jokic is not the first professional of Nuggets who suffers the contagion of coronavirus, since the coach Michael Malone He recently revealed that he tested positive during the league hiatus and was able to recover smoothly. The Serbian player will have to wait for a negative to travel to the United States and join the work of his team in the Walt Disney World Resort.

