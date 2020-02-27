Porzingis, the most unexpected beast fan of the NBA

Kristaps Porzingis, power forward of the Dallas Mavericks, caught the attention of social networks when after the game against the San Antonio Spurs He attended the media with a Real Betis shirt.

The Latvian player attended the microphones of Fox Sports with the kit of the Betic club to comment on the match. At the end of the interview, did not hesitate to kiss the shield and social networks soon appreciated the gesture of the player. "Thank you for making history of the Mavericks by being the first player to wear a Real Betis shirt," said the journalist.

The Latvian had its beginnings in basketball in Seville, when with 15 years he trained in e formed in the CB Sevilla. Years later he was 'drafted' by the New York Knicks, with those signed in June 2015.

Doncic leads the Mavericks victory

Luka Doncic got triple-double for the Dallas Mavericks, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 103-120. The Mavericks, who leave their mark at 36-23, remain in seventh place in the Western Conference, sOnly half game of the Oklahoma City Thunder, sixth of that group.

Doncic played 37 minutes and got 26 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as director of the attack. For Doncic it was his thirteenth triple-double so far this season and the first he has achieved since last January 15, leaving his percentage of triples at 32.4 so far in the championship.

Kristaps Porzingis achieved double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Dorian Finney-Smith got 14 points.