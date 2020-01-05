Portal prequel unveiled that never saw the light of day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Half-Life fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will soon be able to return to City 17 with Half-Life: Alyx, a project entirely dedicated to virtual reality, those of Portal they are still waiting for a new game from their favorite series.

Today's news is addressed to the latter: apparently, the boys of Valve have worked for a certain period at a Portal prequel entitled Camera openings, which however he has never seen the light. We had already heard something about it in the documentary "The Final Hours of Portal 2" by Geoff Keighley, but only now can we see it in action. The independent team LunchHouse Software managed to get the game's (incomplete) code from Gabe Newell's house to be able to obtain a video-documentary in installments on its development. The first episode of the series, called Exposure, has so revealed that lThe mechanics of the now defunct game were based on photography. The players would have to take snapshots of certain objects in order to resize and reposition them in the levels, in order to solve specific environmental puzzles.

"The mechanics are not based on speculation or rumors", assures the team in charge of the documentary. "Exposure used the official and original Valve code, called Aperture Camera. We contacted Valve, who gave us explicit permission to continue our project using the original code.". You can get a clear idea about Aperture Camera, the Portal prequel that has never seen the light, on top of this news. The first episode focuses only on basic mechanics, while futures will go deeper. What do you think? Would you have liked to play such a title?

In case you missed it, we report that a few weeks ago Valve expressed itself on the feasibility of a Portal in VR.