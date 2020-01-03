Portal prequel canceled by Valve revealed

Share it:

The prequel canceled by Valve de Portal, its successful puzzle game of 2007, has been revealed for the first time thanks to independent developer LunchHouse Software.

The original Aperture Camera code, the canceled Portal prequel, has been provided to LunchHouse Software to help them create a series of videos about their development. The series, called Exhibition, reveals and analyzes the central game mechanics of this lost prequel, which was based on photography. You can see the first video below.

The first video in the series shows the player using a camera to take pictures of objects and then resize and reposition them in the world. This mechanic is used to solve puzzles and move through a series of rooms.

"The mechanics are not based on speculation", write LunchHouse on the Exposure website. "Instead, Exposure uses the original and official code of Valve's own F-STOP, or as it was correctly called, Aperture Camera.".

RPS reports that the canceled prequel has been known since it was mentioned in Geoff Keighley's book, The Final Hours of Portal 2. That report explained that the prequel would not include Chell or GLaDOS, but nothing was known publicly about how it was played until now .

"We communicated with Valve, who gave us explicit permission to continue with our project using its original code"says LunchHouse.

Why, exactly, Valve has given LunchHouse permission to do this, it is unknown. But the study is using Valve's source engine to create its own first-person physics-based puzzle called PUNT, which it plans to launch in 2020.

LunchHouse says that the first video in the Exposure series only shows basic mechanics, while future videos will reveal the depth at which Valve explored them.

Meanwhile, Valve is returning to game development this year with Half-Life: Alyx, a first-person virtual reality shooting and puzzle game that is a prequel to Half-Life 2.