         Pornhub will premiere 'Shakedown', the first non-movieographic film in its history

42,000 million visits throughout 2019, 115 million daily, 39,000 million unique searches and a total of 169 years of content to enjoy. This astronomical data does not belong to HBO or Netflix, but to Pornhub; the best known movieographic website of the network -Its battery only is already a pop icon- that is about to expand into new horizons.

As Variety reports exclusively, Pornhub will premiere this Wednesday the first non-movieographic feature film in its history. A maneuver with which the platform intends to start expanding its audience ranges and diversify its content, and that will kick off the documentary 'Shakedown'.

Directed by the filmmaker and conceptual artist Leilah Weinraub, 'Shakedown' will arrive on the web after its celebrated passage through exhibitions at the Whitney Museum and the MoMA in New York. In it, we explore the reality of gay men and women who lived the beginnings of the clubs of striptease lesbian lesbian through 15 years of material captured by Weinraub herself.

Alex Klein, brand manager from Pornhub, he talked about the meaning of releasing a piece like 'Shakedown' on the platform.

"This movie is part of a larger general commitment that Pornhub has to support the arts. We want to be seen as a platform that artists and creators can use. We have seen artists generally upload content to the site that might not have a home in places like YouTube or Vimeo, which do not allow nudity. For us, premiering a feature film is unprecedented. We are very excited. "

'Shakedown' can be seen through this independent page within Pornhub – totally SFW – in which, in addition, the director will participate in a weekly chat talk. It can be enjoyed for free throughout the month of March, before it is broadcast on the channel Criterion and finally in the iTunes Store in summer.