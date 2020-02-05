Porco Rosso: politics and Italy according to Hayao Miyazaki

Share it:

If you are a fan of Japanese animation, and of the works of the Studio Ghibli in particular, it is very likely that you have seen it Red hog, and that this appears on the list of your favorite films. The film of Hayao Miyazaki, which tells the bizarre adventures of Marco Pagot, champion of Italian aviation during the fascist era mysteriously transformed into a pig, is a masterpiece as well as (together with The Wind Rises) probably the most personal film of the master of Japanese animation. And above all one of the deepest and most meaningful: in just one hour and a half duration, Miyazaki condenses adventure, romance, irony and fun, but also symbolisms, tributes, metaphors, all with the usual "magic touch" of the works of the study. For more details on why this is an essential work, we refer you to the review by Porco Rosso.

The success



Porco Rosso had a resounding success when it came out, way back in 1992. In addition to having become the film with the highest grossing of that year at home, it was immediately exported to many western countries (France and the USA in particular), where it obtained extremely positive feedback from critics and the public. Yet somewhat paradoxically given the setting of the film, in Italy it has unfortunately remained unpublished for a long period of time.

It was Buena Vista, in 2003, who came very close to filling this gap, even making the first dubbing in Italian and announcing the release of the film for the home video market, but the initiative was not completed due to numerous delays and loss of rights. Only in 2010, thanks to Lucky RedPorco Rosso was finally distributed in Italy first to the cinema, with a limited release, and then on home video the following year.

Yet the one created by the Tokyo director is perhaps one of the most exemplary and most beautiful tributes of Japanese animation to the history of our country. A love that shines through in every shot, in every single frame and in every detail of the film, and that should make any Italian proud. But that is not all. Porco Rosso is a very peculiar work in Miyazaki's filmography also for another reason: it is the only film where a political vision, a theme never dealt with in such an evident way in all the other works of the author. In this we will deepen these two aspects, Italy and politics, which together with all the others make Porco Rosso one milestone of Japanese animation.

An almost "idealized" country

Porco Rosso is set in theItaly of the 1920s, in the middle of the fascist period, between Istria and Milan. The refuge of the protagonist, far from the raids of the pirates of the air, is an islet lost in the Adriatic sea near the Croatian coast, a scenario that can be deduced quite easily from the narration itself and from a map, contested at one point by Marco Pagot, where there are actually existing names of islands and cities in the area.

A recurring location of the film is the Hotel Adriano, a hotel located on an islet frequented by Porco, by many of his "colleagues" aviators and by the beautiful Gina, cabaret singer and love interest of the protagonist: despite the absence of explicit references, it is possible to identify the small island of San Giovanni in Lake Maggiore as a primary source of inspiration for this setting.

As for the Milanese stage, despite the workshop where Marco Pagot takes to repair his seaplane (Piccolo S.p.A.) is a completely invented name, it is impossible not to grasp the reference to the factories of Caproni, at the time the most famous and advanced aviation industry in the country, founded precisely by that Gianni Caproni which also appears in Wind Up. In fact, Miyazaki's great passion for airplanes is known (flight is a recurring presence in many of his films), mainly due to the profession of his father, director of Miyazaki Airplane, a company that produced aeronautical components.

And it is probably this passion that led the director to imagine himself Milanese canals, present in the film, as wide channels where the seaplanes could glide and take off at will: in reality, due to their limited width, this is not really possible (at the time as now), and only a real river would allow it . Here then, this poetic license from the director, widely justified given the final result, brings us to Italy "Idealized" mentioned earlier.

In general, that to the mastery of the Italian aviation of the period is perhaps the most obvious tribute by Miyazaki al Belpaese, and it can also be seen in the very accurate and detailed representation of all the planes in the film, many of which corresponded to models that actually existed. Just as there actually are some characters: Arturo Ferrarin, an old acquaintance of Porco, and two pilots who appear at the beginning of the film, Francesco Baracca is Adriano Visconti.

The name of the protagonist, Marco Pagot, is another clear tribute to the director brothers Nino and Toni Pagot, famous Italian cartoonists and animators, creators of the character of Calimero. Perhaps not everyone knows that their children Marco and Gina Pagot have collaborated with Miyazaki himself in the creation of the animated series The Flavor of Sherlock Holmes.

These are some examples of the innumerable tributes and references to Italian history and culture of the period present in the film. Recalls that, as often happens in such cases, given the limited dissemination of information at the time of implementation, inevitably have some errors. In addition to the one already mentioned on the Milanese canals, there is one linked to the name of the Piccolo S.p.A workshop: in those years, the joint-stock company was known as "Anonymous society", therefore the correct name of the company should have been Piccolo S.A. Or again, the Italian Post Office, which appears as written on an airplane, was called "Regie Poste" before the advent of the Republic. Finally there are small spelling mistakes on numerous writings visible during the course of the film, some of which are rather amusing: for example "Mamma help" (the name of one of the pirate gangs) transcribed as "Mamma aito" on the front page of a newspaper, or the sign "You don't take credit" behind the owner of Piccolo S.p.A.

Better pig than fascist

It is in this expression, pronounced by the protagonist in the darkness of a movie theater, to his longtime friend Arturo Ferrarin, during a sequence that has now become cult, which can be summarized throughout the political vision of Hayao Miyazaki in Porco Rosso. It is with these words in fact that Marco Pagot, faced with the proposal of his former colleague to return to the Air Force to escape the fascist persecution, expresses all his contempt for Mussolini's regime, the adhesion to which would force him to give up his freedom and his dreams definitively.

The director has always dealt with important themes in his films. Think aboutenvironmentalism, evident in Nausicaa of the Valle del Vento, The Enchanted City and Ponyo on the Cliff. Or to feminism: the women in Miyazaki's films are independent, tenacious and combative, on a par with or even more than men. Yet in the course of his artistic career, the master, who seems to have been close to Marxist thought in his youth, he had never expressed any specific ideology.

Not even in Si Alza il Vento, released many years later (2013) and considered the filmic will of the director, who shares the aviation theme and (broadly) the historical period, a negative judgment can be found towards Japan's military and expansionist policy during the Second World War.

In Porco Rosso we have a real one stance towards a regime, supported also by the accurate description of some of the social consequences of fascist politics, such as women forced to work in the Piccolo S.p.A. factory. because their husbands are away from home out of necessity. However, this denunciation is not transformed into ideology, as an alternative model to the object of criticism is not formulated. Simply, the aversion of the protagonist (here the director's alter ego) towards fascism is linked to his idea of ​​freedom, his desire to fly, without any restrictions and without having to submit to the obligations of a regime that would like to standardize it with the mass.

The political vision present in Porco Rosso is therefore "De-ideologized", and if you think that the film was made in the early 90s, an era full of great historical changes and deep crisis for many political currentshere is that Miyazaki's choice appears to be coherent and justified, rather than a lack of courage. A vision that fully materializes in the end of the work, which does not explicitly tell the story of Marco Pagot's fate after the events narrated, but which suggests that the protagonist has left Italy.