Popularity for Demon Slayer also on Twitter, thanks to the fans for the great achievement

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
It seems there is no end to the explosion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The anime based on the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge seems to have put the clutches on all Japan and the various numbers of consensus show no sign of diminishing. Not only manga sales, light novels and merchandising, but also the numbers on the Twitter page are constantly growing.

Just on the official account of the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba a few days ago an illustration appeared with which the staff thanked the fans for their support demonstrated in the past few months. This was because of the milestone reached: the Twitter page has indeed passed the million followers a few days ago.

Even if after a short time, the account of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now it has collected another 100 thousand fans, thus bringing the partial total to 1.1 million fans who follow the page. An excellent result without a doubt, which is why Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke celebrate in the image below with lots of colored confetti.

READ:  David Beckham's favorite series is 'The Crown'

To make a comparison, the manga page of ONE PIECE has stopped at 472 thousand followers while that of the anime of The Attack of the Giants is just under 600,000, finally that of Dragon Ball Super is with 234 thousand followers.

While ONE PIECE is in the process of counting single volumes thanks to the performance of the number 18, the success of merchandising has also brought to the fore the Demon Slayer-themed perfumes: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

