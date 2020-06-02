Popovich criticized Donald Trump amid the protests after the death of George Floyd: "He is a deranged idiot"

Share it:

Gregg Popovich harshly criticized Donald Trump and his attitude towards the protests after the murder of the African American George Floyd



America is living dramatic hours. One week after the death of the African American citizen George Floyd In the hands of the violent actions of the Minneapolis police, the demonstrations in different parts of the territory increased. For this reason, and after violent incidents occurred in several cities between the protagonists of the marches and the security forces, the President Donald trump He indicated that he will mobilize "all civil and military resources to end the looting and riots today."

Given this scenario, and in line with what historical NBA players declared as Michael Jordan and himself Magic Johnson, or current stars who raise the flag of the fight against racism as he did Lebron James, one of the most important basketball coaches in the world also gave his opinion on the social situation that the North American country is going through.

Gregg Popovich, a five-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs, made it clear that is against the policies that the US president follows from the White House. "Is incredible. If Trump had a brain, even if he was 99 percent cynical, he would go out and say something to unify people. But he doesn't mind uniting people. Even now. That's how upset he is. It's about him. It's about what personally benefits you. It is never about the greater good. And that's all it has ever been ”, analyzed the coach in an interview for the publication The nation.

“It is not only divisive. He is a destroyer. Being in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own ends. I am horrified that we have a leader who cannot say "black lives matter." So he hides in the basement of the White House. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like an elementary student. Actually, I think it's better to ignore it. There's nothing I can do to improve this because of who he is: a deranged jerk"Added the man who became one of the personalities with the best reputation in the NBA thanks to being a key player in building a franchise that made history in the most famous league in the world of the discipline.

The United States has lived in a state of protest since May 26, the day after the murder of the African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

In addition to being against Donald Trump's actions, Popovich reflected on the kind of leadership that would be needed in the United States today. “It is very clear what needs to be done. We need a president who comes out and simply says "black lives matter." I just said those three words. But it won't and it won't. He cannot because it is more important for him to appease the small group of followers who validate his madness. But it is more than just Trump. The system has to change. I will do everything I can to help, because that is what leaders do. But there is nothing he can do to put us on a positive path, because he is not a leader. ”

As happened on other occasions, the murder of an African American generated a state of protests throughout the United States since May 26. To prevent further unrest, thousands of National Guard soldiers were deployed to 15 states, and in Washington, President Trump ordered the curfew in the nation's capital, as well as in 40 other stadium cities. According to reports from the security forces, more than 4,000 people have been detained in the last week.

What does Popovich think about the mobilizations that are taking place across the United States after Floyd's death? "Protests are necessary, but they have to be better organized. It's frustrating. When Dr. Martin Luther King protested, you knew when to attend and when to return. This was a non-violent protest, they knew it was non-violent, but now it is all cloudy. More leadership would be welcome so that these incredible public demonstrations are not used for any other purpose. We can limit the bad if we organize ourselves better. We need to change, that the system changes. And I'm willing to do my part, "concluded the Spurs coach.

