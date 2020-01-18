Entertainment

Popeye turns 91 today and fans celebrate on the web

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are countless works that during these long decades have deservedly won the hearts of millions and millions of fans in every corner of the world, but very few franchises have managed to become undisputed cult as Popeye The Sailor, known by us by the name Arm wrestling.

The most famous sailor in the world is a character created by Elzie Crisler Segar which saw the light in various comic strips that quickly made it very popular, an increasingly immense fame that finally led him to also land on the small screen in an animated series remembered with extreme pleasure by young and old.

Eating spinach has never been so exciting, and so Popeye has done nothing but increase its fame, to the point that it has become one of the most famous comic book characters of all time. His first appearance dates back to 17 January 1929 and today our childhood hero finds himself blowing out his candles again. 91 years have passed since eating spinach has become synonymous with indomitable strength, yet fans are still very active and today they have invaded social networks to pay homage to their favorite, a sign of the importance that the work represents for many. .

In short, despite the passage of time, new works knock on the door and records are overcome by the anime and manga industry, some names can never be forgotten. Happy birthday, Popeye.

