Popeye turns 91: the story of Popeye

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I'm Popeye the sailor man.

I'm Popeye the sailor man.

I'm strong to the finich,

cause I eats me spinach.

I'm Popeye the sailor man.

The Thirties in America represent a very important turning point for animation and comics: they were the years of Propaganda, those in which Walt Disney launched into the works that would have delivered him to the history of both the paper and the animated, but even those where Max Fleischer completed his work on the rotoscope and continued to work with his film studios that would lead him to create his most important star, Betty Boop. In this scenario, Elzie Segar, son of an Illinois painter, he created the Thimble Theater, strips featuring Olive Oyl and Castor Oyl as protagonists, to which soon a seamy and one-eyed sailor would be added: it was Popeye, what we know as in Italy Arm wrestling, who has just turned 91 years old.

Olivia e Dante Bertolio

Olivia Oyl, the one we know much more simply as Olivia, is a shy girl with an incredibly slim physique, in line with the fashions of the 1920s. His first appearance dates back, moreover, to 1919, a period still of great comic indecision, especially for the one drawn by hand, which had not yet found its ideal size, which would come with Ub Iwerks and the aforementioned Max Fleischer (whose designs have, among other things, inspired Cuphead).

Olivia spent her days beside her slack husband, a man who aspired to work little and earn a lot, borrowing as much money as possible. Totally faithful, eager to have as many women as possible, the man named Harold Hamgravy managed to hold onto Olivia until Popeye arrived ten years later. Next to her were the events of her brother, Castor Oly: both names took a very strong reference from the oil, of which Segar's relatives were producers.

In the Italian version of Popeye, Castor was localized as Dante Bertolio, Olivia's older brother, arrogant and presumptuous, who in the comic book will open an investigative agency with Popeye, and then separate and create his own. For those who learned about Popeye's character exclusively through cartoons, Dante Bertolio will be totally unknown, because the will of the Flescher Studios, which produced the television transposition, elided him from the formula, relegating Castor only to the paper production of Segar.

Popeye's debut

In 1929, Elzie Segar, who in the meantime had also created the character of Sappo, a commuter employee who, subletting the rooms of her house, finds herself living crazy adventures with her roommates, decides to insert a new character next to Olivia and Castor. Dante Bertolio decides to embark on a journey to Africa, but in order to be able to lead his ship across the unexplored and full of pitfalls continent, he must rely on an experienced sailor: it's about Popeye, a thin man, one-eyed and with a very strange accent.

Exuberant, short-tempered, Popeye never worries about coming to the hands and using his decidedly disproportionate strength: initially Segar had not clarified the reason for this characteristic of his character, gradually becoming the protagonist of the Thimble Theater strips, but subsequently he had thought it might be interesting to introduce the gimmick of spinach. Popeye's passion for vegetables was re-proposed with great intensity in the cartoon, consequently also becoming a constant presence of the author's comics, as well as the resolution to many of the clashes. All this, however, takes place much further: Segar, before introducing the notorious box of spinach, had given Popeye another breath, pushing it into a horizontal plot that was much longer and more complex than the simplistic one that went to make the cartoons animated. Segar went on for 9 years to draw stories with Popeye starring, always alongside Olivia and Castor, but it was leukemia and liver disease that prevented him from moving forwardSegar died at the age of 43 at his villa in Santa Monica, California, leaving behind a character who was less than ten years old and an eternity before him.

Segar's legacy for Popeye

The authors followed each other, from Tom Sims to Ralph Stein, then Bud Sagendorf took over the development, trying to bring Popeye back to its origins, to that period when he had been a student of Segar. Bobby London and Hy Eisman will take over from 1994 onwards, while Popeye becomes an animated phenomenon rather than drawn in its stripes. In Italy, which has always been a breeding ground for original stories as shown by Mickey and Walt Disney, Popeye has had a particular success, much more than you could think in other countries outside the United States: fundamental was the restyling that the Bianconi publisher in the 60s he asked his authors.

On the wave of success, therefore, that Mickey Mouse was experiencing booklet at the hands of Mondadori, it was thought that he could contrast the American rodent with the rough and ungrammatical sailor created by Segar. Thus a necklace was published, published in 1963 for a whole year, by the Metro editorial founded by Renato Bianconi, who ordered to revisit the original character: the contents were then modified to make it much more attractive to young people, who should have found a much more easygoing and much more humorous sailor, ready to fight with anyone. New characters were introduced and others of little value were recovered, moreover it was decided to make Popeye very current, adding references to what happened in the news and in the society of those years.

Next to Olivia, who was the most tied to tradition and also the oldest of Segar's production, the Witch of the sea was introduced, but above all Brutus: Popeye's number one enemy is driven by the desire to have Olivia for himself, therefore disputed with the sailor with his pipe. In Italy renamed Timoteo, the antagonist of the story appears unintelligent, rough as much as his supporting actor, but much more physically fit. In many of the stories proposed over the years, Brutus made his debut in the story as a friend of Popeye, only to give way to some futile reason that gave way to a quarrel, turning everything into a classic fist fight then resolved by the famous spinach box . Beside them, Pisellino also appeared: until 1990, the child was identified as Popeye's adopted son, represented in swaddling clothes, only to start growing and also attend school, as well as playing football with his peers. In life, Segar had never specified what was the family relationship between Pisellino and Olivia, with whom he appears related several times to then be disemboweled to Popeye's attentions. Among all these, Poldo, Popeye's closest friend, was introduced, an insatiable glutton who applies all his intelligence in search of meals to scrounge to be recognized with a stuffed sandwich in his hands.

The luck of the spinach and Popeye

Popeye lived on the very strong belief that it belonged to a historical period now exceeded during which spinach with a very high iron content was considered: from here, Segar, as well as all those who came after him in the production of strips, thought of connecting the spinach to his character. This image was immediately transposed as an advertising message, inviting all the children to feed on green vegetables, pleading that cause that the spinach wanted among the richest iron vegetables ever.

Popeye made the fortune of the producersso much so that in a small Texas town, Crystal City, a statue was also erected to thank the character. His luck was in any case also due to the productions of Max and Dave Fleischer, who in 1933, just four years after his first comic appearance, decided to transpose it into animated shorts for Paramount Pictures. From 1978 the production passed into the hands of Hanna-Barbera Production, so as to renew the archive of more than 200 short films made by the Fleischer brothers in the 1930s, with his pipe and his initials made up of a few simple words, but catchy and unforgettable. .