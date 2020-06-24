Pope Francis' emotional letter to Alex Zanardi: "In this very painful moment, I am close to you"

Share it:

Alex Zanardi suffered an accident last Friday and is fighting for his life (Photo by: Andreas Solaro / AFP)

Alex Zanardi continues to fight for his life. Last Friday, while he was the protagonist of an adapted cycling competition, an activity he dedicated himself to after having suffered a very hard accident in 2001 in which he suffered the amputation of his two legs, the Italian athlete was struck head-on by a truck , which caused severe damage to the skull area and led to a severe neurological picture.

In the last hours, and while Zanardi still in a pharmacological coma, induced by the medical personnel who are treating your case, Pope Francis wrote heartfelt words to the adapted cyclist, winner of four gold medals in the last Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Through the newspaper the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Supreme Pontiff wrote a document that was published on the cover of the Italian media.

Dear Alessandro. His story is an example of how to start again after a sudden stop. Through sports he taught us to live life as protagonists, making disability a lesson in humanity ”says the opening fragment of the emotional letter.

A digital capture of Francisco's writing to Zanardi

“Thank you for giving strength to those who had it. In this painful moment, I am close to you. I pray for you and your family. May the Lord bless you and may our Lady protect you. Fraternally, Francisco ”, signed the pope of Argentine nationality who was elected as the leader of all the people who profess the Catholic religion in 2013.

According to the last medical report issued by the address of the Santa María alle Scotte polyclinic, located in the city of Siena, Zanardi will remain sedated between 10 to 15 days plus after the accident he had at the command of his handbike – manual trike – while participating in the Obiettivo Tricolor exhibition. "We don't know how much of the coma is due to the drugs and how much to its neurological damage. He will still be sedated, ”explained Giuseppe Oliveri, the neurosurgeon who operated on Zanardi.

This is how Pope Francis wrote the letter for Alex Zanardi (AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

"The patient spent the fourth night in intensive care under conditions of stability in cardiorespiratory and metabolic parameters. The neurological picture remains unchanged in its severity. Patient remains sedated and mechanically ventilated"Indicated the last medical report. "Possible reductions in sedation, for the evaluation of the neurological state, will be taken into consideration starting next week. The prognosis is still reserved, "added the part about the current state of health of Zanardi, who while competing in an event invaded the other lane of the road, a mistake that caused his body to collide with a truck that was coming in the opposite direction to the competition .

Beyond Pope Francis' letter, another of the gestures that mark the crude moment that Alex Zanardi's life is going through was the publication he made Niccolo, his only son. Through his account on Instagram, the legacy of the historic F1 driver and who had an outstanding participation in the Cart category, from the United States, wrote: "I will not let go of this hand. Lets go dad. Today is a small step forward ”.

The message of Alex Zanardi's son

