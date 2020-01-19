Pop Step by Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals prepares a new performance

Share it:

In recent weeks we had discussed the next steps of Pop Step in Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, the superheroine is in fact ready to amaze everyone with a new and renewed enthusiasm, as can be seen in the last chapter of the series.

In the pages of the spin-off manga of the work created by Kohei Horikoshi, which quickly managed to become one of the most famous animation products in Japan, we discovered the presence of a love triangle between Kazuho Aneyama, Koichi Haimawari and Makoto Tsukauchi, this situation has pushed Pop Step to compare with Makoto, and wanting to improve their skills.

For this reason, after the character of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals collided with famous bullies, which Final Fantasy fans immediately recognized, the singer revealed to her manager that she wanted to compose a song that best expresses her new feelings. Unlike his old works, this time however he will be a project that will carry on solo.

The manga, which has just entered its final narrative arc is published in Italy by Star Comics, in recent days the volume number 7 of the work written by Hideyuki Furuhashi was published and embellished with the drawings of Betten Court, while in Japan they were eight tankobons have been published so far.