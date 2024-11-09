Pop Star Takes Swift Action: Olivia Rodrigo Stands Firm on Political Ground

In a bold move that’s making waves across social media, Olivia Rodrigo has taken decisive action against the use of her music in political messaging. When Donald Trump’s campaign team posted a victory video featuring her hit song “Deja vu,” the 21-year-old Grammy winner swiftly intervened.

The drama unfolded on TikTok when Team Trump posted a celebratory video featuring Trump’s images with Rodrigo’s track playing in the background. The caption read, “And suddenly the words ‘I’m the President-Elect’ came out of my mouth…” The choice of “deja vu” appeared to reference Trump’s second presidential victory.

The singer’s response was swift and clear. While initial reports suggested she had commented, “Ew, don’t use my sound ever again, Ty,” on the video, this comment was later revealed to be fake.

However, Rodrigo did take real action by having her song removed from the video entirely, exercising her rights as the copyright holder. The video now displays the message, “This sound isn’t available.”

This isn’t Rodrigo’s first step into the political arena. The “drivers license” singer has been open about her political engagement, particularly as a supporter of reproductive rights.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared her excitement about participating in her first presidential election as a voting citizen. “It is my first presidential election. I missed the last one. It’s very exciting. I cast my vote yesterday,” she told the publication, adding that she submitted her ballot through mail-in voting.

The incident has sparked widespread support from Rodrigo’s fanbase, with social media users praising her decisive action. Fans quickly took to various platforms to express their approval, with comments like “Thank you, Miss Olivia” and “Queen Olivia” trending across social networks.

The situation highlights a broader pattern of celebrity political engagement in the 2024 election. While Harris’s campaign drew support from entertainment industry figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, and Beyoncé, Trump’s celebrity endorsements included tech billionaire Elon Musk and podcast host Joe Rogan.

After the election, other celebrities spoke out. Horror author Stephen King shared what he called his final post on X/Twitter, writing: “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Rodrigo’s political awareness isn’t new to her public image. Back in 2021, she visited the White House to support youth vaccination efforts, telling reporters she was “beyond humbled and honored” to help spread awareness about youth vaccination. During that visit, she expressed admiration for the work of President Biden and Dr. Fauci.

This latest incident adds another chapter to the ongoing discussion about the intersection of entertainment and politics, showing how young artists like Rodrigo are increasingly willing to take public stands on political issues that matter to them and their fans.

The story continues to develop, with representatives for Rodrigo yet to provide official comment on the situation. Meanwhile, her actions have sparked discussions about artists’ rights and the use of their music in political campaigns, a topic that has repeatedly surfaced in American politics.