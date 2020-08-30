Pop group K / DA announces its return, Riot Games Music is born

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of digital entertainment is becoming more and more multifaceted and connected. We have talked to you several times about the growing bond between video games, esports and music. A natural symbiosis, full of opportunities and potential.

Riot Games has always been a company with an advantage in this area, so much so that collaborations and initiatives (such as link VALORANT agents to specific playlists on Spotify) are no longer counted.

In recent days we have anticipated the return of the K / DA and the renewal collaboration between Universal Music and Riot Games for Worlds 2020 in Shanghai.

Today, the K / DA, a virtual group composed of Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, e Akali League of Legends are officially back on the scene. Two years after their official debut, K / DA are back with a new single and with the promise of fulfilling the request of fans to even publish an entire album.

Further details on this EP will be posted on the group’s official accounts (Twitter and Instagram).

THE BADDEST is the second song by K / DA, after POP / STARS, their debut hit of 2018, and is out today along with a music video with lyrics. The lineup of artists for this new song includes SOYEON e MIYEON of the all-female K-pop group (G)I-DLE, who have already performed in POP / STARS, this time also joined by Bea Miller e Wolftyla. In a few months, K / DA will also release their first album, which includes the track THE BADDEST, along with new tracks recorded in collaboration with artists to be revealed at a later time.

The album will be distributed byetichetta Riot Games Music, born with the aim of pushing beyond the traditional limits of the music scene by creating musical experiences such as those offered by DJ Sona, True Damage and Pentakill.

“Ever since the debut of POP / STARS, K / DA’s first explosive song at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship, fans have always asked us what the future of the group would be,” he has declared Toa Dunn, head of Riot Games Music. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new song out today, followed by the album in a few months, which will be full of surprises for League of Legends and K / DA fans.“

Born taking inspiration from K-pop and in collaboration with the likes of SOYEON and MIYEON from (G) I-DLE, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, K / DA have evolved to embrace more international pop sounds, creating a musical identity based on the girls of the group, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai’Sa, instead of the voice of a single artist.

The names who worked on THE BADDEST and the rest of the songs on the upcoming album did so as collaborators, allowing K / DA to have a broader lineup of highly talented musicians who contributed to their return. Further details on these artists will be revealed soon on the K / DA social accounts.

K / DA became world famous in 2018 and POP / STARS, their debut single, reached top of the iTunes charts (# 1 in the K-Pop one, and # 2 in the Pop one), Billboard (# 1 in the World Digital category) e over 170 million streaming plays. Their music video has reached 340 million views to date, making K / DA the most successful K-pop group in YouTube history.