“Poor thing, you ate that”: Laura León to Diego Luna for being ashamed of her past

Laura Leon, known as “The Tesorito“, He went against Diego Luna, after a reporter revealed to him that the charolastra makes "face of disgust" every time they ask him about the soap opera “The jackpot”.

"The Tesorito"He reminded Moon, who is now a recognized actor in Hollywood, that the Televisa television drama in which he played his son Quique Domínguez Molina, fed him.

“Poor thing (Diego Luna); because he who spits in the sky falls on his face. You can't do that (be ashamed), because you ate that, never forget it, ”said the actress.

In addition, he denied having a friendship with Moon; although she admitted that she feels very proud of him and his work abroad.

“No, not at all (I have a relationship with Diego Luna) but I admire and respect him a lot. That takes Mexico to a high place makes me proud, ”he added.

