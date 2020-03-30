Pooka Lives, Into the Dark Chapter Sequel Trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since we found out in 2018 that Nacho vigalondo had directed the Christmas chapter of ‘Into the Dark’, The anthological series of monthly episodes of Blumhouse that can be seen by Hulu, we were waiting for the purchase of the title by some Spanish distributor and, luckily, HBO heard our pleas.

So we could see along with the other fourteen episodes of the first season, ‘Pooka’An episode directed by one of the best filmmakers of Cabezón de la Sal. Gerald Olson, the story will introduce us to a guy who, after achieving a complex job disguising himself as the fashion doll at parties and events, will end up disassociating his personality every time he puts on his business suit.

Vigalondo, author of ‘The chronocrimes’,‘Alien’,‘Open Windows' Y 'Colossal"He offered what is probably the most interesting fragment of that first batch of comics and, therefore, Blumhouse Television did not take long to order a sequel.

‘Pooka Lives!’Will be directed this time by Alejandro Brugues, responsible for the Cuban success of 2011 ‘Juan of the Dead’And of individual fragments in the compilation films películasThe ABCs of Death 2’(2014) and‘Nightmare Cinema’(2018).

With Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray Y Lyndie Greenwood In its cast, the plot will show us a group of friends who, after creating their own "creepypasta" on Pooka, they will discover that some ideas are better not to have.