Ponyo on the Reef: Review of Hayao Miyazaki's beautiful fairy tale

The filmography of Hayao Miyazaki, authentic genius of Japanese animation that has left an indelible mark on the world art scene for the last 40 years, expertly alternates mature films, which deal with adult themes in a profound and often without a clear distinction between good and evil, to other lighter ones and carefree, addressed to a childish audience but able to speak also to adults, and characterized by typical, beautiful magic of Ghiblian productions.

Ponyo on the cliff, the director's penultimate feature film (pending his new project), belongs to the second category: the product of an author now in full swing and with the complete mastery of the medium, in which most of the themes and suggestions of the previous works can be found. Recently available on Netflix with other Studio Ghibli films, let's discover the merits of this beautiful fairy tale for adults and children.

The purity of the sea

Ponyo on the cliff was released in Japanese theaters on July 19, 2008, participating in the same year 65th Venice Film Festival, and arrives in Italy on March 20, 2009 distributed by Lucky Red. This is the 17th film by Studio Ghibli and the ninth by the Tokyo director, counting in both cases also Nausicaä della Valle del Vento, made before the actual foundation of the studio.

Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Ponyo on the cliff it is based on the story Iya Iya En by the Japanese writer Rieko Nakagawa, and sees the participation of numerous historical collaborators, such as Joe Hisaishi to the soundtrack. It was the most successful film at the Japanese box office in the programming year.

Set in a small fishing town on the coast, the film stars the little one Sosuke, son of a sailor, who one day finds a bizarre human-headed goldfish stuck in a glass jar on the shore near his house. To free him, Sosuke breaks the jar and injures himself, but his wound is licked by the creature and heals instantly.

Renamed by the little boy with the name of Ponyo, the goldfish is nothing but one of the numerous daughters of the wizard / scientist Fujimoto, once a human being who retired to live on the seabed among the creatures of the ocean, who fled his home for his desire for freedom. The meeting between Ponyo and Sosuke will be destined to change the lives of both and all the people of the city.

A modern fairy tale

The plot of Ponyo is a true manifesto of power of simplicity. Aimed at children and younger children, the film develops the relationship between the two protagonists in a linear and predictable way, but it does so with a tenderness and genuineness capable of touching the strings of even the coldest hearted person. Ponyo on the cliff is a modern fairy tale, a hymn to the purity of love between children who, as in the most classic of fairy tales, sees the little Sosuke in the shoes of a knight subjected to the typical test to face and overcome in order to free the heart of the loved one.

Some may find the justification for the final events of the film clumsy after a practically perfect first hour, as well as many interesting details of the setting unfortunately only mentioned, but as already mentioned it is a work that is aimed primarily at a child audience (in the best sense of the word) and that does not require elaborate or complex developments. Ponyo on the cliff it flows very well for all its 100 minutes in duration, without ever getting bored, and when you reach the end you absolutely don't feel the sensation of having found something out of place.

Not only that, despite the target audience, as per the tradition of the study the film is also appreciable by the more adult audience, who can find some of the themes dear to Miyazaki like environmentalism, here only suggested and not slammed in the face of the viewer. Think of the obvious contrast between the human and marine world, pure and uncontaminated, personified in Ponyo's parents.

Is exactly the parent-child relationship is another of the topics developed: little Ponyo is impatient with her father, which forces her to repress her human nature and her desire for freedom, in a similar way (albeit with different intensity) Sosuke lives his life away from the affection of his father, a sailor always aboard his ship. Finally, despite Sosuke's reduced number of minutes, Sosuke's mother can be easily added to the list "tough women" of Hayao Miyazaki's films.

A visual wonder

The films of Studio Ghibli, at least those of high caliber, have always represented the best of world animation, giving authentic shows and letting the western public discover this art form in its Japanese version. From the late 90s / early 2000s, the Ghiblian productions have further improved in their technical quality, thanks to the advent of digital techniques, which have saved time and costs (while maintaining the typically traditional yield that distinguishes them ), but above all thanks to maturity and experience acquired by the staff.

Ponyo on the cliff it sits quietly at the top of the studio's filmography from this point of view. We are faced with a real visual masterpiece, among magnificent designs, beautiful backgrounds, expressive colors and above all animations that leave you speechless, which make everything that passes on the screen come to life. From the very first minutes the viewer is invested by the magnificence of an ocean never so well represented, together with the multitude of creatures that inhabit it.

In Ponyo on the cliff we find what it is probably one of the best visual renditions of water and rain in an animated Japanese product, an undisputed climax that was only reached a year ago by the spectacular The children of the sea, and in which Hayao Miyazaki himself (normally only involved in the creation of storyboards) participated. After all 170,000 pencil drawings were used to animate the film, a record number for a director's production and an evident symbol of the desire to overcome the results achieved in previous films.

A magic to which, once again, they contribute the splendid music of Joe Hisaishi: now delicate, now pressing, they perfectly accompany every moment of the film, in a new Ghiblian symphony of great impact. Special mention for the final theme, Gake no Ue no Ponyo (original title of the film), sung in the Italian version by the musician Fabio Liberatori together with his daughter Sara. His catchy tune will immediately enter your head and in no time you will find yourself humming it.