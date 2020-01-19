Ponseti tells the story of Jon Vispe, collaborator of BE Adventurers with whom Rafa Nadal has turned

José Antonio Ponseti has known the serious accident of Jon Vispe, who has been supported by Rafa Nadal in their social networks, from the first moment since they are joined by a strong friendship since they are companions of BEING Adventurers.

What happened to Jon Vispe?

"Jon has an accident before Christmas on the beach, an accident that is about to cost you your lifefortunately someone realizes from the beach that he receives the blow of a surfboard and is upside down and unconscious, and they take him out of the sea and make him recover, "says Ponseti who has heard his friend after his serious accident.

"That produces a series of injuries that I am not going to enter now, but which are very serious because Jon finds that he can't move neither arms nor legs. It is automatically entered into the Intensive Care Unit, and from there the second story begins "

Ponseti has not told anything in BEING SPORTS because Jon did not want to: "All this we have not told in BE Adventurers at the express request of Jon. Well, all this has changed in the last hours after that support from Rafa Nadal, and to visualize this situation, because Jon is in Australia and both there and in the US because you know how medicine is very expensive. They are trying to lend a hand to Jon because he has a year of recovery left. "

"Fortunately, everything is good news. Since that happened, and that life has saved us all, we have a group of BEING Adventurers where we have been listening to Jon's messages every day that I assure you have not been easy. Well then Fortunately, he stands up, his legs work, his arms are costing much more, but I insist there is a year left for Jon to recover. He is going to be next weekend at BE Adventurers, so far it has not been at his express request "confirming in this way that we will know his testimony in the first person in the BE Chain.

"It was very complicated for him and for us, to tell us every day about how he was bedridden where he was suddenly aware that he did not move neither arms nor legs. He could not move neither arms nor legs, and today recovery expectations are 97%"explains Antonio Ponseti.