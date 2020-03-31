Poncho Lizárraga, Faisy and Dalú invite to reinvent themselves

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the Instagram account of Alfonso 'Poncho' Lizárraga, leader of Banda El Recodo, he made an interaction with other characters of the national show as part of the proposal of the group on social networks called 'El Recodo en Casa'. This with the aim of creating content that is pleasant to the public that is in quarantine due to the current pandemic situation that Covid-19 has generated.

After some technical failures, the son of Don Cruz Lizárraga, founder of Banda El Recodo, shared the night of this March 30, some talks he had with the host of entertainment programs and shows Faisy, and with the Sinaloan singer who won La Academia 2020, Dalú.

Optimistically. The first to connect with the Sinaloan musician was Faisy, who said that he would be delighted to have 'Poncho' as a guest in what is expected to be the sixth season of the program. I fall of laughter. Lizárraga said he was delighted to attend one of the broadcasts of the show along with the other members of the Sinaloan group that he leads.

Alfonso 'Poncho' Lizárraga and Faisy in pleasant transmission.



There was also talk of Faisy's agenda, which he said includes some of the projects and activities he has carried out, such as reading books, writing scripts, reading projects that had been sent to him, and thinking of a project to put into practice after the contingency passes by. Covid-19. The announcer and driver also confessed that he has worked and saved for about nine years to fortunately not currently live a day, and that he is even investing some money in three restaurants that due to the situation they are finding it difficult.

They discussed the importance of supporting each other, because they said that there will be changes and strong needs after the pandemic passes. They reflected on the time they are spending at home, since their professions travel a lot and they are little at home, which has allowed them to take advantage of their family, to strengthen the personal and professional, but also to know how to manage this new routine with your partners and children, to avoid friction or conflict.

"It is important to understand that we are all at home, that we are all living it (the confinement for quarantine) and that there are a thousand ways to enjoy it, to take advantage of it. Right now there are a lot of people connected, who say hello from all sides and are watching. There are people from Panama, from the Dominican Republic, we are all the same and after this we will all return more affectionate, more empathetic and you already know that my dear Poncho is counting on me, "said the driver

Poncho highlighted Faisy's quality as a human being, artist and person, and said he was proud to be her friend.

"Thank you for following the vibes right now with what we are doing at El Recodo at home, which is not just El Recodo music that we are sharing, but also the good friendships we have like you. And share a little of everything that is different for people, to keep them a little distracted from this confinement that we are having obligatory, "said Poncho.

They invited to see that within bad times there are beautiful things that can arise, songs, books, videos and a thousand things that can be taken advantage of, such as connecting with their families, doing what they have not done at home and speaking to those who have not been spoken.

“This is a very good opportunity to break the planet, hysteria and wanting to do everything super fast. We are going to reflect, take advantage, listen to music from El Recodo and more, ”said the announcer.

In the end, they stressed that they trust that the government will support those who have the least so that they can also stay at home, and if not, they will put together something to raise funds to contribute to these people.

The good new ones. At the end of the connection, Lizárraga mentioned some greetings for the people who were connected and from there he linked up with Dalú.

Sinaloa singer Dalú also joined the broadcast.



From the comfort of her room the native of Culiacán said she was happy to be at home, enjoying these days of tranquility, following broadcasts that many famous people do.

In the talk, Alfonso asked him to send him some songs, to which the former academic pointed out that coincidentally, on Monday the 30th, he had sent him three melodies by email for him to listen to.

Dalú said that right now he takes the opportunity to be with his family, since next week he will move to Mexico City where he will be residing to continue his career. For his part, he detailed that he advises his followers to take care of themselves, to follow the health recommendations and to analyze if they are really doing what they want from their lives.

Finally, the beautiful young woman thanked the musician for the support that he and his band gave him during the time he participated in the reality show on Tv Azteca.