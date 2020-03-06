Poncho de Nigris confesses why he told La Tigresa he was gay

Share it:

Poncho de Nigris, in an interview with Scorpion Dorado for his YouTube program, confesses why one day he told Irma Serrano, La Tigresa, that he was gay.

In a fun interview that Golden Scorpion does to Poncho de Nigris, he makes several revelations, among them, that one day he was with La Tigresa had to lie to him.

Poncho Denigris, who is a model, actor and singer, and is also very popular in social networks, is worth talking about the statements he makes about the relationship he had with actress Irma Serrano.

The Tigress one day undressed in front of me … I told her that I respected her and saw her as a grandmother. He asked me if I was jot … and I said yes, so to take my ped … ", reveals Poncho.









In recent days, Poncho, who participated in Big Brother in 2003, announced the topic Putazos or what, whose video is already circulating on YouTube.

Poncho has served as a driver on shows like Poncho on Sunday and Viva saw her, and in his role as an actor he has been seen in soap operas as a Postal Code.