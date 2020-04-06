Poncho De Nigris confesses that La Tigresa disintegrated Carmen Salinas

Share it:

There is no doubt that celebrities have a lot to tell, plus those who have an extensive career such as Irma Serrano, La Tigresa, who once confessed to Poncho de Nigris, her friend at the time, that he hit Carmen Salinas.

It was through a photo that Poncho shared on his Instagram where he appears next to the actress with whom he was romantically linked for some time, but both always denied said romance because they were only friends.

"That was her bed hahahahaha she hardly got up, she was going to talk to her and she would tell me her stories of the presidents, the stories with Cantinflas at the peda and José José etc that she lived were pretty cool. She told me that she put a madriza on her @ carmensalinas_56 and that he dragged her by the hair lowering her from an elevator. I don't know if she really did, but she told me that they grabbed hold of the carmensalinas_56 hug. Great memoriesPoncho wrote.

After the comment several Internet users were shocked, because they did not imagine that Denigris was going to tell the anecdote that the also singer confessed, who a few months ago made her public appearance after years of being away from the medium.

"Let the tin cork count as the Madrio La tigresa", "The muse changed a lot in this quarantine compare @ponchodenigris", were some comments on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Carmen Salinas has not made any statement in this regard about Poncho's comment on Instagram.

