Pom Poko: the tanuki of Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki

When it comes to the Studio Ghibli, almost always the first name that comes to mind is that of Hayao Miyazaki. Although in recent years even the co-founder of the Isao Takahata studio has managed to meet the favor of the general public (especially with The Tomb of the Fireflies), for many years the author has remained more in the shade than his illustrious colleague.

Below we will try to focus on Pom Poko, the animated feature film featuring the tanuki (particular creatures belonging to Japanese folklore) written and directed by Isao Takahata based on a subject by Kenji Miyazawa and Hayao Miyazaki.

A particular guerrilla war

History transports us into the frame of Japan of the 90s, where from the first minutes we witness the deforestation of some rural areas near the metropolitan city of Tokyo. The matriarch Oroku thus decides to encourage numerous tanuki to rebel against the situation, trying with every means at their disposal to stop the ever-growing urban development perpetrated by humans to the detriment of all animals in the surrounding areas. The narrative gait presents a rhythmic rhythm, supported on several occasions by a narrative voice that makes us participate in the situation. The work, which could at first be associated with solar and in some ways light-hearted themes – above all because of the good-natured look of the various animals – actually makes the viewer reflect in depth, especially regarding the actions carried out by the various main characters towards humans.

There is a scene that more than any other is perhaps able to make us fully understand the soul of the animated feature: the one linked to the minute of silence towards people directly affected by guerrilla tactics.

The protagonists, in fact, forced by the circumstances to defend their territory with all their might, find themselves planning real sabotage operations, which however lead to the death of some humans. Once the damage has been understood, the animals decide to dedicate a minute of silence to the victims, only to have fun dancing in joy for the success obtained thanks to their defense plans.

The comparison between man and nature, always one of the trademarks of Studio Ghibli, therefore also returns to Pom Poko, showing us the tanuki intent more than ever to face adversity relying on any type of tactic (even the most unfair) to achieve victory. The spectator will thus find himself in a short time not perfectly understanding which side to take, due to the certainly not impeccable conduct of both humans and the animals themselves.

The work, of a choral nature, tries on several occasions to touch numerous macrothems by comparing two opposing sides, aiming to enhance the strengths and weaknesses of the two warring groups rather than focusing on the introspective development of a single character. However, the tanuki company itself is very well managed, described at first as a compact group unable to remain firm until the end; seeing how the various members of the various internal factions decide to react to the conflict denotes the great care taken by the authors in creating a layered and difficult to predict story, in which it does not become so simple to understand where the story will finally end up.

Transformist animals

Another aspect worthy of attention is the great emphasis that has been given to the special ability of the main characters, namely that of also radically change one's appearance.During the work, in fact, we see the various animals (only those predisposed to this technique) perform the most disparate transformations, capable in some cases of referring also to some typical traditions of Japanese folklore.

The work, although set during the 90s, is deeply interconnected with the world of oriental folkloric legends, given that the references (more or less veiled) to supernatural beings – such as the kitsune – gradually gaining importance also for narrative purposes. The ability of the protagonists to transform themselves, used both as an offensive and defensive weapon according to the situation, thus becomes the real cornerstone of the work, capable of fully representing the same dual nature of the many main characters.

The importance of compromise thus becomes one of the founding themes of the feature film, which finds its maximum stylistic and conceptual expression through the final part.

However, the focal points of the work are numerous, including friendship and respect for the environment, albeit declined through a mature context and in some ways little inclined to address the public of the very young (distancing themselves from works such as Totoro to get closer to films like Princess Mononoke).

The graphic sector is extremely refined, both as regards the creation of the environments and as regards the character design of the characters.

Also of great scenic impact realization of tanuki, portrayed both through a realistic style and through a more cartoonish or even super deformed style.