Polygon Pictures sells to Covid-19: home workers, numerous delays expected

Polygon Pictures last Tuesday announced the permanent suspension of office work, stating that all employees would work from home until May 6, 2020. The studio has several anime projects in production but given the crisis period, it is possible that most of them will come definitively postponed.

"We apologize to all the fans for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We at Polygon Pictures will pray for a quick recovery of our country. We are close to anyone who has contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we hope that our company will be able to overcome this black period and resume work as soon as possible"the study wrote in an official press release.

Polygon Pictures should currently be busy with the second season of Levius and Drifting Dragons, two souls distributed by Netflix. The company has confirmed that it has other original projects in the production phase, but apparently we will hardly see any of them before 2021. We also remind you that Polygon Pictures operates only with the 3DCG animation technique, a choice that could further lengthen the waiting period .

