Pollofre, the penis-shaped waffles that cause fury in Chueca

La Pollería is a new place that has recently opened its doors in the Madrid neighborhood of Chueca. Far from what it may seem, the business is not dedicated to the sale of chickens, but of pollofre, your flagship product. They are very exclusive, large and penis-shaped gifs. The success has been enormous, and you can see people queuing to try it.

The phallic waffles They are exposed in the shop window, and it is impossible not to pay special attention to them. The pollofres are for sale for 3.80 euros. In addition, for 0.50 euros you can add the topping that you like. It is not known whether for fun or for fun, but the business owner says that the vast majority of customers are committed to coating their waffle with cream.

The ingredients of pollofre are the same as those of a traditional waffle: milk, flour, eggs … What has caused the stir is its phallic form. But this is not the only amazing product of La Pollería. There are also some candies baptized as "dirty minds", "premature ejaculation" or "suck her better".

The business owner is a young man from Tenerife, Pedro Buerbaum. Just two weeks have passed since its inauguration, and the Instagram of La Pollería already has more than 8,000 followers. Sales have skyrocketed thanks to viralization.

If you don't want to miss the pollofre With your favorite toppings, the place is open between 4pm and 11pm.

Will there be those who dare to buy several of these phallic waffles to surprise your guests at Christmas?