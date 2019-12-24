Polanski reflects on ideological persecution through absorbing real research

Share it:

'The officer and the Spy', Roman Polanski's new work is about the famous Dreyfuss caseWhen, at the end of the 19th century, deep-rooted anti-Semitism in French society led to the unjust conviction of the French artillery officer Alfred Dreyfuss for treason The film covers these events and subsequent attempts by the government to cover up The bad arts employed. Everything is told, mainly, from the perspective of the police officer who has become chief of intelligence. Georges Picquart.

It is not the first time that the story of Alfred Dreyfus It is brought to the screen. George Méliès, marked the first with a silent short film titled ‘The Affaire Dreyfus’(1899). The first feature film was made in 1958 by Jose Ferrer and then, after other versions for film and television, he came to ‘Prisoners of Honor’(Prisoners of Honor, 1991), directed by Ken russell in 1991 and interpreted by chance by the almost homonymous Richard Dreyfuss, an American of Jewish culture.

The military's investigation of the new version is a solid, informative and even timely dramatization of the Dreyfuss affair, an infamous political scandal that ended up becoming a story about injustice that inspired even the intellectuals of the Zionist movement. The original movie title películaJ’Accuse’, Is a reference to the open letter from Émile Zola in which the writer – who appears in the movie – accused the French government of anti-Semitism with names and surnames, creating a real earthquake in French public opinion.

I accuse

The resonance of his act, one of the most famous cases of a free press that tells the truth to power, surprises by how it contrasts with the recent film of another old classic director, the ‘Richard Jewell’ of Clint Eastwood, which points the finger towards the press as an instrument of accusation and parallel trial, although both address the same issues of heroism, treason and systematic corruption of the state. Picquart's fight against the system to clear Dreyfuss's name has parallels to that of the lawyer interpreted by Sam Rockwell.

And like Eastwood, at eighty-many, Polanski still has his intoned narrative skills, and the complicated network of espionage, falsified evidence, the game of witnesses and the judicial process unfold fluently and accurately, leaving, as the plot gets complicated, feelings and alliances change sides, although there is some coldness throughout the process that prevents development from being as exciting as it could be.

There are also certain similarities with ‘The tragedy of Peterloo’ (Peterloo, 2018) in which Mike Leigh treated the social injustice of the nineteenth century, and developed rigorously, dates and people involved, as it does this ‘The officer and the spy’Before putting all the names and characters ready for the last act. Details like the classic and elegant photography by Pawel Edelman and the convincing production design by Jean Rabasse they give a faint texture wash appearance similar to vintage prints.

An oppressive chase in silence

The opaque, often surprising, score of Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat It arises to break the silences and underline the unspoken indignation creating a deliberate tone that blends with the portrayed era, less cacophonic and vertiginous than the current one. Accomplice of set designer Jean Rabasse, Polanski Skillfully play with enclosed spaces, drawers, safes, keys and locks in a search for narrow and safe spaces where you can protect yourself from the judgments and the danger of the partners themselves, coming almost to kafkiano.

‘The officer and the spy’Is a smart drama with a slow but sure development in a patient succession of small leisurely and thoughtful scenes that add an interest to the main plot and raise the film. Some subframe like that of Emmanuelle Seigner playing the married lover of Picquet, she is not as robust as others and allows the movement to be diluted. In the rest of the cast, Alfred Dreyfus is interpreted by a amazing Louis Garrel, which perfectly embodies the suffering of his character.

George Picquart, the man responsible for pulling the thread from which the Dreyfus scandal finally got rid has the face of the Oscar winner Jean Dujardin, here handsome mustache gentleman, very content in his emotions in a serene performance and full of meanings in his gaze. All ‘The officer and the spy’It has a clear story and details a known but less disclosed story than it seems in which Polanski It fits real events as in ‘The Pianist’ (The Pianist, 2002) to relate their obsessions.

Describing the claustrophobia, confinement and the inability to keep secrets and thoughts locked up, let some emotional impulses flow slightly from the most murky events of his life, which, despite not having so much to do, do ** serve as a reflection of his point of view **. And it is at this point where the film changes the relevance of the present for authorship, also a prison for the viewer, condemned to appreciate the word of a defendant which, unlike the protagonist, He is not an innocent Jew.