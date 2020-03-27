Pol Lozano raises 23,000 euros against the coronavirus after winning the U21 tournament

Espanyol footballer Pol Lozano he won the U21FIFACHALLENGE tournament, promoted by the striker of the Sporting Club de Braga, Abel Ruiz. The idea came from the player's brother and youtuber Eloy.

The final was played against Dani Olmo, from Leipzig, before whom he won 5-4. The tournament brought together a total of 15 Spanish U-21 players, plus a guest user, in which each player represented his team and that after four days of dispute raised 23,023 euros that will be used to fight the coronavirus

The promoter, Abel Ruiz, through its Campus, donated 1,000 euros during the final, but it was Elm the one that gave the surprise revealing when it finished the same one that contributed what remained until reaching the objective, which supposes a sum of 20,485. A donation that made the ‘youtuber’ have to shave his head and the total will go to UNICEF.

In the final of the tournament played this Friday Lozano managed to overcome a game in which he started losing in the first minute of the game and in which Olmo also managed to get ahead just before the break.