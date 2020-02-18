Pokimane: the Fortnite streamer donates $ 50,000 for an esports scholarship

Share it:

After solving the problem of the overly intrusive fan who showed up at home, Pokimane looks to the future and decides to donate $ 50,000 to the University of Irvine, California, to fund an annual scholarship for those who want to pursue a career in videogame streaming and in eSports. .

In confirming the laudable initiative of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, representatives of the Californian university declare that "the donation will remain forever in an investment account that accumulates 4-5% interest every year". Thanks to this donation, students qualified to receive the Pokimane Scholarship will receive a cash bonus of between 2,000 and 2,500 dollars.

According to the University of Irvine, this initiative represents the first scholarship in history entirely dedicated to students who want to start one professional career in esports and in the production of content based on video game streaming.

Pokimane herself expresses all her enthusiasm in declaring that "I love being able to share my experience on how I have grown professionally and where I have come to today, I really hope that this initiative can also help others who want to enter this sector. I am also happy to support the University's eSport program. Irvine because their students are concentrating on games but they are also following a strenuous study program, which, from experience, I can say is not easy at all ".

