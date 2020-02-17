'Poker', now on sale on blu-ray and dvd

Share it:

If there is something clear it is that DC, in the world of cinema, has had more setbacks than anyone in recent years when it was they who laid the foundations for the superhero cinema in the first instance, with films like the 'Superman' by Richard Donner, and the 'Batman' by Burton and Nolan. And that is where we find the great fault, that burning nail that DC continues to grab. Had to arrive 'Aquaman' to throw a jug of water on the studios and to propose that other types of superhero movies, much closer to Marvel, are possible.

Although it seems that they are already starting to open their hands, from DC they want to continue betting on this darker and more sinister cinema, yes, giving it a new twist. And that's where we find the new 'Joker', who has started a new type of movies within the studio: smaller, with less budget, more independent, more serious. And the bet has gone perfectly, you just have to see the box office numbers (over 1,000 million) and their prizes (Oscar, Golden Globe, Golden Lion in Venice …). And, if you liked the movie a lot, you can also take advantage and get the bluray, which is already officially on sale.

The blu-ray will come with the following extra content:

There is also another version of the blu-ray, more affordable, with a lower price than the 4K edition.