Pokémon's Twitter account traces Team Rocket's best disguises

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the new animated series of the Pokémon, the historian Team Rocket has received a substantial power-up from the head of the mafia organization, Giovanni, but so far this gimmick has not been able to intimidate the two protagonists, Ash and GO.

During his numerous appearances, the trio proved to be more of a comic shoulder than a real threat for the aspirations of Ash and his companions, collecting several hilarious moments retraced from the Twitter account of the series.

Jessie, James and Meowth, in fact, used to dress up in improbable costumes in order to increase their chances of stealing Pokémon and successfully sneak away. In addition, the costumes of Team Rocket were one of the most censored elements during the transmission of the animated series, very often resulting in the sexual sphere.

For example, remember the episode "Holidays in Acapulco", in which Jessie and James wear a swimsuit to participate in a Pokémon competition, however the latter decides to dress in an inflatable suit in order to be decidedly more feminine. The episode ended, at first, to be banned from the United States, while in Italy it never arrived.

What are your favorite trio disguises? Tell us with a comment below.

What is Cubone like under the mask? The secret of the Pokémon was revealed by a stuffed animal. In the meantime, yet another legendary Pokémon appeared in the last episode of the animated series.

