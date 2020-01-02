Pokemon's best wishes to fans show off old and new protagonists

Share it:

2019 is over, an eventful year, and we are preparing to enter the 20s of the 21st century. Important step that does not fail to receive dedicated illustrations and messages from all authors and production studios. Between these there is also that of the Pokémon studio, souls who recently started a new series.

The official Anipoké account, which is one of the main means of communication for the anime production staff Pokémon, disclosed his personalized illustration for say goodbye to 2019 and wish fans of the work a good 2020. The prepared image features Pikachu, the well-known mascot and main pokémon face, alongside one of the new generation pocket monsters, Scorbunny.

Together with the giant written 2020, i also appear two human protagonists of the new Pokémon anime: on the right, while emerging from the final 0, there is the face of Gou, while Ash Ketchum, historical protagonist, chased by a Yamper.

The new Pokémon anime made its debut after Pokémon Sun and Moon ended in November. Next to Ash this time is Gou, who dreams of capturing Mew, and the two are also traveling to regions already known as that of Hoenn. Right here Mr. Mime has risen to the fore, an always comic shoulder who has shown that he can do it in the fights.