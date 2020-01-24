Pokemon World Championship 2020: unveiled location and dates of the world

Share it:

The Pokémon Company International has officially unveiled the dates and location where the 2020 Pokémon World Championships will take place.

After the success of the past edition, hosted in Washington D.C., the world competition will be held from 14 to 16 August 2020 at theExCeL London, the immense center located in the Royal Dock area of ​​the British capital, formerly the scene of the European championships and the recent celebrations for the ten years of the League of Legends.

During the intense three days of August, the best players in the Trading Card Game and Pokémon video games from around the world will compete. The focus, given the recent release of Spada e Scudo, will be on the latter, so we are curious to find out how the Gigamax (or Gigantamax) will influence the strategies that will bring the most famous and skilled players in the world, who will only be able to qualify for the event once the necessary Pokémon Points quota has been accumulated during the season.

Fans, however, will be able to attend the most prestigious event of the Pokémon championship live by purchasing spectator badges. The Pokémon World Championships 2020 will also host a noPokémon Center store, where a wide range of products will be available including many exclusive articles dedicated to the event.

For the latest news on Pokémon World Championships 2020 and on the other Play! Pokémon events, all you have to do is visit the official page.