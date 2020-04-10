Pokémon will focus more on Galar from the next episodes

Share it:

The current series of Pokémon, which started in November 2019 replacing Pokémon Sun and Moon, saw for the first twenty episodes Ash and Go traveling around the world in order to enhance their pokémon and catch new ones for the team. However, it seems that this journey may change in the next episodes of Pokémon.

The latest Pokémon trailer published it seems to focus particularly on the Galar region, with monsters and characters residing in the region. At the bottom we can indeed see Sobble, which could be Ash's next pokémon, but also famous trainers of the Pokémon games Sword and Pokémon Shield.

An example is dandelGalar champion we have already seen in action against Lance. Dandel himself could be one of the last enemies that Ash Ketchum will face during the trip to the Galar region. Do you think the time has come for Ash and Go to embark on this adventure in Galar or isn't the time yet?

Another anime of Pokémon, completely set in this new region, is Pokémon Twilight Wings which is about to publish the fourth episode of the season, scheduled for April 17.