Pokémon: will Celebi return in the next feature film?

The latest film of the Pokémon it has proved to be decidedly experimental, revisiting the first film completely in computer graphics, an approach that will be put aside in the next feature film to return to the traditional animation technique.

A first trailer of the new pocket monster movie – "Coco" – has been published and will be released in Japanese theaters on July 10, 2020. Trying to observe with an analytical eye the short sequences available to us, you can see a sanctuary very similar to that of another feature film – Pokemon 4Ever – whose story focuses on the mythical figure of Celebi.

Leaving aside Mewtwo Strikes Back – which may have been just an extemporaneous attempt – the previous feature films, so Pokémon I Choose You! and Forza di Tutti, reinterpreted the first encounter with Pikachu and the legendary beast Lugia.

In Coco, therefore, we could see a reboot of Pokemon 4Ever – through the involvement of Celebi in an unprecedented narrative context, both in our eyes and in those of the characters, who would make his acquaintance for the first time.

The film will be directed at the OLM Studio, by the same director of La Forza di Tutti – Tetsuo Yajima – while the writing of the screenplay is by Atsuhiro Tomioka. Further details on the rest of the staff are currently unknown.

Would you like a return of Celebi?

