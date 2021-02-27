Pokémon: which are the most searched Pokémon on the net? Google answers

The community of Pokémon is preparing to celebrate the 25 years of the brand born from the mind of Satoshi Tajiri and become reality thanks to the Pokémon Red and Blue video games, and while waiting for all the news that The Pokémon Company, Game Freak and Nintendo should present over the weekend, Google has invited fans to discover some interesting data.

As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the news, the official GoogleTrends page on Twitter showed a graph that shows the numbers related to the research of specific portable monsters, representing them in a sort of popularity contest that extends over several years, starting from January 1, 2004 and reaching today.

Sure one could have expected Pikachu to be among the top positions, but a surprising result was achieved by the mysterious Celebi, which from 2006 to 2013 earned the title of the most searched Pokémon in the United States, before again giving first place to Ash Ketchum’s favorite companion. Although they have remained particularly stable over the years, you can see how Lugia’s popularity literally plummeted after 2012, giving way to Eevee, Charizard, Mer and Mewtwo. Google itself then invited fans to observe other data regarding the brand.

Recall that the Pokémon popularity survey has ended, and we leave you to a hilarious cosplay dedicated to the legendary Ho-Oh.