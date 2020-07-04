Pokémon: what if the little monsters were real? a fan imagines three starters in reality

Share it:

How many of you have hoped to become coaches of at least once Pokémon and travel around the world looking for funny little monsters? Although it is impossible to face a similar experience in reality, nothing prevents artists from imagining these bizarre creatures in three dimensions.

As the iconic Pocket Monsters series approaches its 23rd anniversary, the community continues to support the franchise online through ingenious manifestations of creativity, the last of which is truly special. A certain Fredwardin fact, he tried to imagine the three most iconic starters of the imaginary Pokémon, Charmander, Bulbasaur is Squirtle, if they really existed.

The epic result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, therefore portrays the funny 3D monsters, with a style vaguely similar to computer graphics. To make it more real, moreover, the artist was inspired by dinosaurs, giving the artistic representation a hint of realism. The illustration was greatly appreciated by fans, as shown by the thousands of positive manifestations attached to the original photo.

And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary fan-art, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But about the new animated series, recently resumed after a long pause, did you know that a leak seems to have revealed Go's new Pokémon?