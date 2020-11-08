Pokémon: what if the cute little monsters were instead monstrous creatures?

Despite the tactical depth of the video game, the animated series Pokémon manages to conquer the little ones thanks to the adorable little monsters. But have you ever imagined Pokémon in a creepy version? One fan tried to rework them in a terrifying way.

The Pokémon are generically aimed at a younger audience, so for the realization of the monsters Nintendo and Game Freak have used an adorable and carefree design. But artist David Szilagyi turned them into a real nightmare.

Pokémon are far from being horrible monsters, but in the version made by Szilagyi they are suitable for the scariest of horror video games. The Carnival of Horror Twitter profile shared some of the disturbing creations of the artistto. The images portray Zubat, Poliwhirl, Tentacruel and Wigglytuff; the latter in particular, famous for its “cuddly” design, is the most terrifying Pokémon ever to appear.

David Szilagy is a concept artist and video game illustrator, whose main talent is to turn the cutest Pokémon into gods chilling monsters. Several of his other works are available on the artist’s ArtStation page. Would you like to see a Pokémon game with this style? In a series of Pikachu statues, Pokémon met Joker and Naruto. A pleasant surprise was anticipated by a key visual of Pokémon Explorations.