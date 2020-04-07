Pokémon: what happens inside a Poké Ball, clearly explained

Share it:

You have all asked yourself at least once: what happens inside a Poké Ball? According to some fans, Pokémon would enter a state of trance, while according to others, they would spend their time in a special area built specifically for their type. Curious to know what is the correct answer? Let's go and finally reveal the arcane!

The operation of the Poké Balls is very simple: the balls, originally made from simple Johto berries, convert the Pokémon into energy and partially mitigate its power, locking it inside them. By not acting directly on the intellectual abilities of Pokémon, some theories defined the interior of the Poké Balls "comfortable enough to convince the monsters themselves to live voluntarily inside them".

About what lies within the spheres, he intervened long ago Junichi Masuda, video game manager Pokémon Diamente and Perla and producer of Pokémon Sun and Moon, declaring the following to Kotaku's microphones: "The interior of a Poké Ball is thought of as a very comfortable place, full of convenience for Pokémon. If I had to compare it to something, I would say it is the equivalent of an extra-luxury suite in a hotel". To the question: "Would it be possible for a human to live within them?"Masuda then replied:"No, they are called Poké Balls, it is a tool used only to catch Pokémon".

The general idea is that the interior of the tool vary according to the Pokémon caughtthus adapting to the wishes of the same. Obviously these settings they are not appreciated by all Pokémon, and it is precisely for this reason that there are special places to free creatures. Furthermore, little monsters have even been included in the series completely reject Poké Balls, which also includes the protagonist's partner Pikachu.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to read other insights of this kind? Let us know with a comment!